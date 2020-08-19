15 new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 50

The north-east has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,861.

Across Scotland there have been 50 new confirmed cases and one new registered death.

The death occurred in April, but was not included due to a delay in the lab result being reported into the national system.

A total of 226 cases have been linked to the Aberdeen cluster and 1,141 close contacts have been identified, the First Minister said.

Since July 26, 398 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Grampian area.

A total of 438,257 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 418,800 being confirmed negative while 19,457 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 248 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,201 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,492.