North-east MP welcomes £15 million Citizens Advice funding

A government pledge to spend millions of pounds to support Citizens Advice services has been welcomed by a north-east MP.

The £15 million will help Citizens Advice Bureaus in Scotland and the rest of the UK, to cope with the increased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Citizens Advice have shut its offices across the country, in line with government advice on social distancing, they have shifted their services online and over the phone.

This allocation of funding is expected to allow local organisations to increase their capacity to continue to deliver advice remotely on a range of issues during the crisis.

This includes various matters, such as helping individuals who cannot pay their bills due to the coronavirus, or if they need protection from a coronavirus-related scam.

The money is part of a £750 million pot announced by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to help frontline charities continue their vital work during the outbreak.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan said: “While Citizens Advice Scotland premises have been shut due to Covid-19, a lot of work is still going on behind the scenes.

“There has been a huge surge in demand for these services during this crisis.

“This funding will I am sure be very welcome.

“It should ensure that these local organisations can continue to offer support to those who need it.”

UK Government Consumer Affairs Minister Paul Scully added: “Citizens Advice and Citizens Advice Scotland have continued to provide an invaluable service to the public throughout this deeply unsettling period.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative people have access to free, confidential advice on money, legal and consumer problems.

“This funding will ensure Citizens Advice and Citizens Advice Scotland have the right resources to provide people with the support they need, when they need it most.”

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “This additional support for the Citizens Advice network is hugely welcome.

“All across Scotland individual bureaux staff and volunteers have done incredible work transitioning to remote working to ensure people are still getting the advice and support they need.

“The Citizens Advice network was born in the shadow of the Second World War, we’ve always adapted to the changing challenges of the time. This funding will help ensure our network can adapt to meet the challenges presented by Covid-19, and continue to deliver the advice people need.”