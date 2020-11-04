1,433 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 42 in north-east

A further 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows a total of 1,433 people across the country received positive results since Tuesday.

Fifty new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll has risen to 2,927.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 68,444 with the new cases representing 7.9% of newly-tested individuals.

A total of 1,257 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 94 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,011,507 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 943,063 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 42 new cases in Grampian since Tuesday. The north-east’s total is now 3,485.