Video: 1,400 Lego kits donated to kids of north-east’s vital NHS workers

A special delivery has been made to brighten up the day of north-east key workers’ children.

Firm Fairy Bricks donates Lego sets to children’s hospices and hospitals across the country.

However, due to Covid-19 rules, it was decided that a donation would be made to the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund’s scheme, which is currently co-ordinating comfort boxes for staff.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are backing the campaign to supply doctors, nurses and other health service workers with some relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A donation of 1,400 boxes of Lego was delivered to the Fine Piece Cafe at Sheddocksley Baptist Church yesterday afternoon. They will be left in NHS Grampian buildings where staff will be able to pick it up and take it home for their children.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said: “It must be hard for the children of health workers, with their parents working all the time when others parents are home, or maybe they are still at school.

“It’s a way to give them something as well.”

Hundreds of care boxes continue to be distributed across the region.