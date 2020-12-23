1,400 Christmas gifts handed out to north-east hospital patients

More than 1,400 Christmas keepsakes have been handed out to north-east hospital patients.

Rather than provide gifts from large retailers, the trustees of the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund commissioned keepsakes from local crafters and artists.

Gifts include handmade Christmas baubles, keyrings, small prints and books originally commissioned by the Sandpiper Trust.

The Endowment Fund said this would also supporting micro-businesses in across the region.

The thousands of items have been handed out to patients with the health board’s charity joining forces with John Clark Motor Group to make the deliveries.

© Supplied by NHS Grampian

Sheena Lonchay, operations manager with the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said: “The trustees wanted to lift the spirits of patients and were keen to involve local artists and suppliers with specially handcrafted gifts that they could keep.

“There are over 1,475 patients in hospital this Christmas and we have commissioned ten artists to help us create or contribute keepsake gifts to help brighten their Christmas and be appreciated by their families given the challenges Covid is bringing

“We’d like to thank all of the artists for creating unique gifts and a special thanks must go to John Clark Motor Group who are helping to deliver all of the presents. They are always so keen to help and we hugely appreciate their ongoing support to help the Grampian community.”

Local artists included Shelagh Swanson who was commissioned to create a glassware piece and as a result, has created 250 individual unique stars that she placed in a special gift box.

© Supplied by NHS Grampian

Amy Singer, another artist who runs the Cloudy Blue shop in Rosemount didn’t hesitate to get involved and has provided 100 uplifting prints ranging from nature scenes to Aberdeen City landmarks.

Laura Bremner from Juniper Press who is a local illustrator has spent her evenings hand-painting 100 ceramic baubles, and Fiona Chance who works in the Children’s Hospital as an artist has created 250 penguin-themed stars to help bring some festive spirit to the patients.

For the children, Gabi Reith from Small Stories was commissioned to create a rainbow keyring commemorative piece for over 30 children, and 250 robin decors for the adults.