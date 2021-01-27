14 workers in quarantine on North Sea platform after crew member tests positive for Covid-19

More than a dozen workers are in quarantine after a crew member on the Premier Oil Balmoral platform tested positive for Covid-19.
The firm said the individual has been taken off the floating production vessel (FPV) and is in isolation in accordance with NHS guidance.
A total of 14 workers who came into contact with that crew member are now also in quarantine, with 11 of those onshore and three remaining on the Balmoral, Premier Oil confirmed.
A spokesman said the firm’s priority “remains the safety and welfare of our people”.
This is the latest in a series of Covid cases and outbreaks on board North Sea installations in recent weeks.
