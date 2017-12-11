14 offshore workers sent ashore after refusing to take part in emergency drill

Offshore accommodation provider Prosafe said today that it had sent 14 workers ashore for not taking part in an emergency drill.

Cyprus-headquartered Prosafe said the matter would be investigated further and that the individuals would return to their respective employers.

The workers were on board Prosafe’s Safe Boreas flotel, which is currently stationed at the Statoil-operated Mariner field east of Shetland.

An offshore worker claimed a number of people had raised concerns about the lifeboats on Safe Boreas and had refused to board them during muster.