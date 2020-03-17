14 new positive coronavirus cases in north-east as new figures revealed

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the north-east has more than doubled.

An addition 14 people have come back with positive test results, bringing the total to 26 for the NHS Grampian region.

Two people who tested positive for covid-19 have died.

The latest death is an elderly patient with underlying health conditions who was being treated in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board.

Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said: “I am very saddened to report that an elderly patient with underlying health conditions, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

“They were being treated by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board.

“I offer my deepest condolences to their friends and family at this difficult time. No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality.”

Across Scotland there are now 195 positive cases of coronavirus.

However, testing of those who have self-isolated is not being routinely carried out.

More than 5,100 have now been tested in Scotland with 5,051 coming back negative.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: