14 men charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen have charged 14 men in connection with a number of drug and road traffic offences.

The men, aged between 17 and 33, were charged with offences including possession of class A and B drugs, housebreaking, and dangerous, drink and drug driving.

All have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal, with one due in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Following the successful operation on June 17, we again deployed to bring offenders to justice. We will continue to conduct these proactive operations in an effort to disrupt individuals linked to both acquisitive and serious and organised crime.

“Please continue to report your concerns or information – together we can work in a more focused manner, ensuring our resources are directed to those areas and communities most affected.”