14 drivers arrested in north-east after failing drink or drug roadside tests

More than a dozen motorists in the north-east have been arrested after failing drug or drink roadside tests.

The 12 men and two women, aged between 21 and 48, failed the tests after being stopped by police in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray this weekend.

Some of the motorists provided positive readings for both drink and drugs.

Of those arrested, half were aged between 39 and 48, with one in a stolen vehicle.

Many of the failed drug tests were for cannabis, cocaine or a combination of both.

Inspector Steve Manson, from the roads policing unit, said: “The risks and consequences of driving under the influence or drink and drugs are regularly highlighted and a number of the drivers dealt with this weekend were as a result of collisions.

“The drivers under the influence of drugs tested positive at the roadside with many being for cannabis, cocaine or a combination of both.

“These drugs are not only illegal, but what drivers often fail to appreciate is they can remain detectable for up to a week and clearly impair their driving ability.

“A drink or drug driving conviction results in a mandatory ban as well as significant increases in car insurance with some providers refusing to insure drivers with these types of convictions.”