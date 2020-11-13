1,357 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 50 in north-east

A further 50 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

There have been 56 deaths reported across Scotland during that time, although none locally.

A total of 1,357 people across the country have received positive results over the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 79,017, with the new cases representing 6.8% of newly tested individuals.

There have been 3,224 deaths in total.

A total of 1,228 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 96 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,072,643 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 993,626 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 50 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,810.