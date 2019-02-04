133 north-east properties hit by power cut

Around 130 properties in the north-east are without power this afternoon.
Homes in the AB51 area, near Port Elphinstone, reported a loss of supply at around 11.30 this morning.
According to SSE, 133 properties in the following 22 postcode areas are affected:
- AB51 0AB
- AB51 0LS
- AB51 0UR
- AB51 0XX
- AB51 0YG
- AB51 0YH
- AB51 0YP
- AB51 0YQ
- AB51 0YR
- AB51 0YS
- AB51 0YU
- AB51 5GT
- AB51 5HJ
- AB51 5NP
- AB51 5NR
- AB51 5NS
- AB51 5NT
- AB51 5NU
- AB51 5TB
- AB51 5XZ
- AB51 5YA
- AB51 8TP
SSE have said they expect to have power restored by 5.30pm.
In a statement on their website, the utility provider said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.
“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.
“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FB3978’.”
SSE also said the fault was caused by a third party and they have thanked customers for their patience.