£13,000 cash boost for Charlie House big build appeal

An industrial cleaning firm has raised £13,000 for a charity appeal to help build a specialist support centre for people with complex disabilities and their families in Aberdeen

Throughout 2019, Inverurie-based Denholm MacNamee has backed the Charlie House Big Build Appeal.

The original plan was to raise £10,000 for the project, but thanks to fundraising efforts from bake sales to a sky dive, the firm raised a total of £13,000.

It now hopes to reach £20,000 by the end of 2020 across its sites in Inverurie and Invergordon.

Office manager Julie McAdams said: “We are delighted to have raised such a great amount of money for Charlie House this year.

“Exceeding our original target has inspired us to continue our efforts to try to hit that £20,000 milestone.”