News / Local

13-year-old Aberdeen fan charged after plastic bottle thrown towards Celtic players

By David Mackay
04/10/2021, 1:03 pm
The bottle landed on the pitch shortly after Celtic scored their winner against Aberdeen. Photo: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

A 13-year-old Aberdeen fan has been charged by police after a plastic bottle landed near Celtic players in Sunday’s Pittodrie clash.

A late Jota goal gave the Glasgow side all three points in the match.

However, as the midfielder and his teammates celebrated in front of the Dons fans, a plastic bottle landed on the pitch near the players.

Police have now confirmed a 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace following the incident.

The match was broadcast live on Sky Sports and television cameras at the ground caught the moment in question.

Kyogo Furuhashi cleared the bottle that landed on the pitch. Photo: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

A police spokeswoman said: “A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after a plastic bottle was thrown towards the pitch at the Aberdeen v Celtic game on Sunday.

“No-one was injured and a report will be submitted to the youth justice management unit.”

Celtic won the game 2-1 to extend Aberdeen’s current winless run to nine games.