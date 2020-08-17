13 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 26

The north-east has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,839.

Across Scotland there have been 26 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 207 cases have been confirmed in the Aberdeen cluster, the First Minister said.

A total of 1,050 close contacts have been identified.

A total of 428,128 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 408,770 being confirmed negative while 19,358 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 248 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,200 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.