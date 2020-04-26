1,249 deaths in Scotland as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 748

More than 1,240 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 48 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 748.

There are 88 people in hospital in the region, with 9 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 1,249, up from 1,231 yesterday.

More than 49,157 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 10,324.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 2,479.

