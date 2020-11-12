1,212 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 54 in north-east

A further 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,212 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

Forty-five deaths have been recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,188.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 77,660 with the new cases representing 6.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,207 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 98 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,064,990 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 987,330 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 54 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,760.