12 strays of Christmas: Can you offer any of these animals a loving home?

These adorable animals are looking for homes to call their own in the new year.

All of them are currently residing in Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton, which sees more than 1,500 unwanted or abandoned pets pass through its doors every year.

The charity has stopped rehoming during the festive period, but will reopen in January.

Mrs Murray’s was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dogs and cats in the city of Aberdeen.

Apart from boarding income, the cost of animal care at Mrs Murray’s is largely met through donations, legacies and other public support.

Lily

Lily is an older lady, around nine years of age.

She is looking for a quiet home where she can settle into retirement and enjoy lots of attention.

Lily can be shy around people she doesn’t know but soon comes out of her shell.

She is very affectionate and would make an ideal companion for someone on their own or in a quiet household.

She would not be suited to someone with a busy lifestyle.

Maisey

This shy girl is two years old. She is timid but has a lot of love to give once she gets to know you.

Maisey has been around children and other dogs previously but is not suitable to be rehomed around cats.

She would like a new owner who is at home most of the day as she can get worried and be destructive when left alone.

Vulcan

This handsome rottweiler is four.

He can be pushy and dominant and requires an experienced owner who will not always let him get his way.

Vulcan is not suitable to be rehomed around children or other animals.

However, with the right owner he has the potential to be a wonderful and caring part of the family.

Tara

Lurcher and wolfhound crossbreed Tara is a large dog who will need a home with access to lots of space for her to run around in.

She isn’t good around other dogs and will need a home free of cats.

Tara is used to being around older children over the age of 12.

She can open doors, which her new family need to be aware of.

Winnie

Winnie is a seven-year-old English bulldog.

She’s had a tough time since coming into the kennels and was treated for pyometra – an infection in the uterus.

She was given the all clear, however, and loves playing with her tennis ball.

Winnie needs an owner with previous experience of bulldogs.

Diesel

Diesel is five years old and is a friendly boy who loves being around people.

He cannot be rehomed with children or other animals and will need to be muzzled when out and about.

Diesel needs an owner who has experience of owning akitas.

In return, he will give you lots of love and be your loyal companion.

Sasha

Sasha is around four or five.

Sadly she has no background story as she was found abandoned in a box outside.

She will need an understanding owner who will have the patience to let her settle in and grow in confidence.

Once she gets to know you, she will feel very secure and demand ear rubs!

Zeus

Zeus is a three-year-old Staffie.

He can be a bit of a handful at times and had to have his tail amputated after numerous attempts to stop him damaging it.

Zeus needs to be rehomed with adults or older children due to his boisterous nature.

He will need to be trained and is best suited to a home free of other pets.

Dexter and Dakota

These handsome boys are looking to be rehomed together.

Dexter and Dakota will need to have experienced owners who have owned huskies previously and understand their needs.

They are not suitable for a first-time dog owner and cannot live in a flat.

They will need a secure garden as they like to escape.

Charlie

Charlie is looking for an experienced owner who can build on his training, create boundaries and instil some good manners.

Charlie cannot be rehomed with children and has bitten before.

He is a bouncy pup who sometimes doesn’t know his own size but can be

very loving

Bruno

Bruno is a large boy of four who will need an owner with experience of large breeds and their strength.

Bruno would be best suited to a country home which has lots of room for him to run around and play.

He is not suited to animals or young children and will need a new home with access to a secure garden.

Laddie

This cheeky lurcher lives life at 100mph.

He will need an owner who has the time to spend training him as he hasn’t had any before.

He cannot live with cats and is not keen on other dogs at the kennels.

Laddie loves to play with his toys and will need a secure garden to run around in.