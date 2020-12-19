12 strays of Christmas: Can you give one of these pets a forever home?

These adorable animals are looking for homes to call their own in the new year.

All of them are currently residing in Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton, which sees more than 1,500 unwanted or abandoned pets pass through its doors every year.

The charity has stopped rehoming during the festive period but will reopen in January.

Mrs Murray’s was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dogs and cats in the city of Aberdeen.

Apart from boarding income, the cost of animal care at Mrs Murray’s is largely met through donations, legacies and other public support.

Boss

Boss is a four-year-old male greyhound who has been neutered. He is not suitable to be rehomed around other pets. He has a high prey drive and is very active. He has been kept as a kennel dog previously but is quite a clean dog overnight in his kennel. He can be affectionate and has been around children.

Brandon

Brandon is a 3-year-old, neutered, male greyhound. Like most greyhounds, Brandon has a high prey drive. He is not suitable to be rehomed around other pets or small children. Brandon has no real attention span and will need to be kept mentally busy. He is a very bouncy boy with lots of energy.

Tractor

Tractor is a male lurcher cross between eight and nine years old and is neutered. This happy boy loves all people, but not other pets. He is extremely friendly with people and will love nothing more than a comfy sofa to curl up on. Tractor is looking for a home in a quiet area away from hustle and bustle.

Molly

Molly is an 18-month-old female labrador Husky cross. This girl is very energetic and excitable and will need an active home to keep up with her. She has not been around cats previously but has been around other dogs. Molly is very bouncy especially around children, so any children will need to have had previous experience of dogs like this.

Noel

Noel is a six-year-old male cross-breed. He has bad hip dysplasia and will be on medication for life, but he doesn’t let that slow him down! Noel loves life and is extremely happy and active. He loves other dogs and is getting used to being in a household as he was not used to this previously.

Sirus

Sirus is a male Staffie cross between two and three years old. Sirus only has three legs due to an accident when he was younger, but he is still very active and playful, and he loves playing with his toys. Sirus needs someone to spend time on his basic training, as he is so excitable and needs to learn his boundaries. Sirus is not suitable to be rehomed around young children.

Buddy

Buddy is a two-year-old male Shih Tzu. He can be shy at first, but he soon turns into a cheeky playful boy once he settles in. Buddy needs further training as he has no recall at present, and will run off, thinking it is a big game! He builds up a bond and gets very affectionate with one person and likes one on one contact. Buddy will need an active home to keep up with him.

Molly

Molly is a nine-year-old collie. She is very friendly and playful. Molly loves to play fetch! She is not suitable to be rehomed around other dogs or young children but has been around older kids previously. She loves attention and to be made a fuss of. Molly has arthritis and is currently on some joint supplements for this.

Bumble

Bumble is a five-year-old female labrador/Jack Russell cross. She is very affectionate once she gets to know you, but can be shy with new people. She is very obedient and knows a lot of her commands. Bumble will need to be the only pet in the household.

Bobber

Bobber is a neutered two-year-old male cat. He is a friendly boy and very curious of other cats. Bobber loves lots of cuddles and attention. He is an indoor cat.

Sooty

Sooty is a female cat aged between three and four years old. She is shy and takes time to get to know you, but once she gets used to you she is very affectionate. Sooty will need a quiet home with no children. She is an indoor cat.

Ollie

Eight-year-old Ollie has been on a diet since he arrived in Mrs Murray’s care at a whopping 11.68kg! He is making gradual progress with his weight loss and is now at 10.11kg. Ollie likes his own space but is also playful on his terms. He will need an adult-only home where he can get outdoor access so that he can continue his exercise along with his strict diet.