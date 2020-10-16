1,196 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 34 in the north-east

A further 34 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 1,196 people across Scotland have received positive results since yesterday.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 45,232.

The new cases represent 16.9% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 629 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 58 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Nine new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 886,407 people in Scotland have been tested.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 34 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,889.