£119,000 Children in Need cash boost for Charlie House

An Aberdeen charity has been given a whopping £119,000 in order to help children and babies with complex disabilities.

Charlie House was awarded the six-figure sum, which will be paid out over three years, from the BBC’s Children In Need fund.

Bosses at the charity said the incredible sum will “change the lives” of children across the north-east.

Charlie House was founded in 2011 and currently runs a number of services for youngsters with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

These include activity and siblings clubs, one-to-one support, annual adventure trips and a community nurse who works in hospitals.

The funding will be used to provide therapeutic, supportive and fun activities for young people in order to allow siblings to better come to terms with their brother or sister’s life-limiting condition.

It’s hoped that in turn will allow them to better manage their emotions, develop new friendships and experience a more positive home environment.

Tracy Johnstone, chairwoman and founder of Charlie House, said: “We could not expand our reach to families and young people in the north-east of Scotland without the support of BBC Children In Need. This grant will go on to change the lives of so many young people and give them the support they need, when they need it.

“This project support will improve the mental and emotional wellbeing of siblings of children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions by providing one-to-one and group or family therapeutic support, sibling support and pre-and post-bereavement support.”

In November Charlie House announced its plans to build a specialist support centre based in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

Aimed at providing respite for families, it will also feature a number of different facilities, and will be the first of its kind in the north-east.

At present, people have to travel more than 100 miles to the nearest respite centre, which is in Kinross.

In the north-east alone, there are more than 1,500 babies, children and young people with complex disabilities.

The Big Build Appeal aims to raise £8 million, which will allow the construction and maintenance of the building.

It will comprise eight children’s bedrooms with accompanying family accommodation, and will also have flexible office and meeting space for employees.

Florence Burke, national head of Scotland at BBC Children In Need, said: “We are committed to improving the lives of those children and young people who need it most.

“Our support to Charlie House will enable them to make real and lasting changes to children with life-limiting conditions and their families across the north-east of Scotland. To quote Charlie House, life is precious, we believe that it should also be full of fun and friendship and look forward to seeing this funding in action.”

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £1 billion for children and young people across the UK.

It supports more than 2,800 projects for those facing a range of disadvantages, including living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma. For more information visit bbc.co.uk/Pudsey

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal, which will allow it to build and maintain a new specialist centre.

A whopping £1.3m has already been secured through generous supporters.

The centre will be built in the grounds of Woodend Hospital and will have eight bedrooms with additional family accommodation.

The plans include a range of facilities.

But now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, which means you can get involved and help the charity’s vision become a reality. To help with the fundraising, donate online by visiting bit.ly/2ROBktF or call the Charlie House office on 01224 313333.

To find out more about how to support the Big Build Appeal contact the charity at bigbuild@charliehouse.org.uk