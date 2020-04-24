1,184 deaths in Scotland as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 638

More than 1,184 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 36 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 638.

There are 100 people in hospital in the region, with 9 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 1,184, up from 1,120 yesterday.

More than 46,089 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 9,697.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 2,311.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: