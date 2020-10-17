1,167 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 38 in the north-east

A further 38 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 1,167 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 46,399.

The new cases represent 17.6% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 675 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 62 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

15 new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 893,041 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 846,642 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 38 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,927.