£1,150 a month: Find your quiet space in Aberdeenshire

Spacious and stylish, this five-bedroom detached farmhouse provides ideal accommodation for families.

Situated in the village of Boddam, the home also offers tranquil living for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Howe Of Boddam, Boddam, Peterhead

Description: Lovely five-bedroom detached farmhouse located in Boddam.

Lounge: Provides ample space for free-standing furniture.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with an impressive range of integrated appliances.

Hall: Decorated in neutral tones.

Master bedroom: Boasts its very own en suite shower room.

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All good-sized.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There is ample parking for several vehicles and two large gardens.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365

There are plenty of amenities available nearby in Peterhead including primary and secondary schools, sports and recreational facilities, as well as an extensive range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Trainee lettings advisor at Aberdein Considine, Aaron Gove, said: “Howe of Boddam is the ideal property for large families that require spacious accommodation and amenities close by.

“Inside, there is a large and incredibly bright lounge, and a good-sized kitchen area which is great for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties.”

Further downstairs accommodation comprises of the delightful master bedroom, which features its very own en suite shower room and ample space for free standing furnishings.

There are two staircases located within the property, both of which provide access to four further generously proportioned bedrooms.

These are all versatile spaces which can be utilised as home offices, studies, teenage dens or nurseries.

Aaron said: “Another great aspect of the property is what it offers externally.

“There is ample space for parking for a number of vehicles and gardens situated at the front and rear.

“The rear garden provides enough space to home a collection of children’s outdoor equipment or for the future occupants to create their very own football pitch.”

Further benefits of this amazing home include gas central heating and double glazing.

The property is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no smokers permitted and pets to be considered.