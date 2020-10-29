1,128 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 26 in north-east

A further 26 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,128 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same timeframe.

Thirty-seven deaths have also been recorded, with Scotland’s total now sitting on 2,791.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 61,531 with the new cases representing 7.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,152 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 86 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Hospitals admissions across Scotland are up 35 on yesterday’s figures, with one further person in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 974,646 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 913,115 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 26 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,294.