1,115 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 42 in north-east

A further 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,115 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

Three deaths have been recorded, however, register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland now stands at 3,039.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 73,443 with the new cases representing 7.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,245 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 111 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,040,552 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 967,109 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 42 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,609.