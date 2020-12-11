111 more cases in the north-east as cases across Scotland rise by 1,001

More than 110 people in the north-east have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been 30 new deaths.

A further 111 cases were also confirmed in the north-east in the same periods.

In total, there have been 1,001 new cases across the country since Thursday.

There have been 4,069 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 104,306, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

A total of 999 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 53 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Of these patients, 61 are in NHS Grampian – with seven in intensive care and the north-east’s total of positive cases is 5,504.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,251,741 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,147,435 were confirmed negative.

