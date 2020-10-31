1,101 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 42 in north-east

A further 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows a total of 1,101 people across the country received positive results since Friday.

Twenty-four deaths have also been recorded, with Scotland’s total now sitting at 2,843.

Today’s figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 63,913 with the new cases representing 6.2% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,149 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 80 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 987,489 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 923,576 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 42 new cases in Grampian since Friday. The north-east’s total is now 3,366.