11-year-old girl thanks ‘amazing’ NHS Grampian staff in heartfelt letter

A north-east schoolgirl has penned a thank-you letter to the staff at NHS Grampian.

Lily Shaw, 11, from Portlethen, shared her appreciation for the hard work staff and health care workers during the “horrible virus”.

Alongside her teacher, the youngster asked NHS Grampian if her letter could be shared with the staff.

It read: “Dear NHS and key workers, I wanted to write you a little note to say a massive thank you for all that you have done and continue to do during this horrible virus.

“My family and I are very grateful and thankful for all you are doing.

“You have put your lives and the lives of your family and loved ones at risk to save and protect others.

“You should be very proud of everything you do.

“It is very scary for everyone but it must be extremely scary and terrifying for you.”

She described NHS staff as “amazing”, “outstanding”, “determined”, “fantastic”, “superb”, “loving, “caring” and “heroes.”

Lily thanked them for their “hard work during this difficult time” and encouraged them to “keep up the good work” and “keep strong”.

In a social media post, the health board shared the letter to boost spirits.

Their post added: “Lily and her teacher, Mrs Lindsay, asked if we could share this with our staff. We have shared it in our daily staff brief but thought we’d share it here too.”