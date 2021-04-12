11-year-old Charlie reported missing in Lossiemouth

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Lossiemouth.

Charlie Durkin was last seen leaving his home address in the North Covesea Terrace area of the town at 8.30am.

He was on his way to school. Police believe he could have returned home to collect a bright pink bicycle.

As well as his home town, the schoolboy is known to frequent the Elgin area.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 2in tall, of slim build wearing a school uniform comprising of a black puffa style jacket, white shirt, black trousers with black and white Nike trainers.

He is also believed to have with him a black and white Vans rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Charlie or who may have knowledge as his whereabouts are asked to contact police on 101.