11 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 18

The north-east has recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,481.

Across Scotland there have been 18 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 25 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 being treated in the region.

A total of 368,480 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 349,786 being confirmed negative while 18,694 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 265 were being treated in hospital, with three in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,165 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.