11 lambs killed in sheep-worrying incident at north-east farm

Nearly a dozen lambs have died after a sheep-worrying incident in the north-east.

Officers are appealing for information after the incident at Philorth Estate, near Fraserburgh, between 12pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday.

The animal involved is believed to be a large black and tan German-Shepherd-type dog, which was chased away and ran into Kirktown Wood.

Eleven lambs died as a result of the incident.

PC Michael Stone said: “A total of 11 young animals have sadly died as a result of this incident and we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has any information gets in touch with us on 101 or at Fraserburgh Police Station using reference number CF0023760119.

“Dog owners are reminded that allowing dogs to chase livestock or be at large among livestock is an offence.

“Dogs are naturally curious and have an instinct to attack so it is recommended that they are always kept on a lead under close control.

“Livestock owners are legally entitled to protect their animals as necessary, which can result in the destruction of the dog if necessary to protect the lives of other animals.”