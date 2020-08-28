Warning after 11 drivers in north-east charged with drink driving in one weekend

Almost a dozen motorists have been charged with drink-drinking on north-east roads during a police crackdown last weekend.

The operation, which resulted in 11 motorists being charged, took place between Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23.

Inspector Neil Morrison, from the road policing unit, said: “Any form of impairment when driving could have serious consequences for not only the driver, but any other road users.

“The message from Police Scotland is clear – it is unacceptable for anyone to be driving after drinking alcohol.

“People should also be aware they may still be over the limit the morning after drinking and take that into consideration before driving.”

People are encouraged to get in touch with officers regarding concerns or information in relation to drink driving.

The public should contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.