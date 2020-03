Four more people have been diagnosed as having coronavirus in the north-east.

The latest Covid-19 figures released by the Scottish Government confirm there have now been 11 positive tests in NHS Grampian’s area.

Across Scotland there are now 85 confirmed cases, with the majority of those in the central belt, the largest daily increase.

More than 3,300 people have now been tested.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: