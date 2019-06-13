10mph speed limit during A90 pothole repairs

Works to tackle pothole and cracks on a major north-east road are set to get under way tonight.

The £50,000 project will be carried out by Bear Scotland on the A90 in Peterhead.

Works will start at 7.30pm tonight and tomorrow and finish at 6.30am the following day.

A 10mph limit and temporary traffic lights will be in place during this period.

Andy Thompson from Bear Scotland said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues on this section of the A90 in Peterhead, which will improve the condition and safety of the road.

“The resurfacing has been scheduled to minimise delays by taking place overnight, however we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance.”