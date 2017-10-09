£10m Aberdeen hospital car park to be finished soon – but still no opening date

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Health chiefs are staying tight-lipped on when Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s new 1,000 space multi-storey car park will open.

However, chief executive of NHS Grampian Malcolm Wright has indicated work on the car park will be finished soon.

Previously, Mr Wright had told a meeting of his fellow board members that the car park would open in September.

Mr Wright said: “The new multi-storey car park on the Foresterhill Campus is progressing well, with the majority of external cladding now in place.

“The lifts have been installed and the inner floors and ramps are virtually complete.

“Based on current predictions, landscaping is scheduled to complete at the beginning of October.”

The board has not yet confirmed the date the car park will open.

Funded thanks to a £10 million donation from The Wood Foundation, the car park will be solely for the use of patients and visitors and will include charging points for electric vehicles.

Work on the car park began last October and visitors have endured a year of disruption as they were asked to park outside the hospital grounds.