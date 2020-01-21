£10 million boost for Aberdeen food and drink centre

A groundbreaking new food and drink development hub has secured a £10 million investment.

SeedPod will provide space for both new and established businesses to refine their product development and upscale production when it opens in 2022.

The new-build facility will be located on Scotland’s Rural College’s (SRUC) campus close to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

It aims to be a centre of excellence for nurturing and growing businesses in the north-east.

Now the hub has secured £10m of capital funding from the UK and Scottish Governments, making it the single largest public sector investment in the food and drink industry in Scotland.

Councillor Jenny Laing, vice-chairwoman of Aberdeen City Region Deal joint committee and Aberdeen City Council co-leader, said: “Today’s announcement of £10m capital funding towards the creation of a Food Hub, a project which is part of Aberdeen City Region Deal, is fantastic news.

“The vision is to establish a £21m Food Hub, which will be a go-to regional centre for the accelerated growth of businesses, inspiring ambition and providing essential support for the Food and Drink industry.

“Its success will see Aberdeen as a beacon for both the UK and international food and drink industries.

“Since the Aberdeen City Region Deal was signed in 2016, the partnership has gone from strength to strength.

“Today’s announcement is yet another milestone and shows how the public and private sectors can work together to identify and develop projects that will contribute to our region’s prosperity.”