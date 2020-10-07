1,054 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 34 in the north-east

A further 34 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 1,054 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 34,760.

The new cases represent 13.0% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 319 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 28 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

One new coronavirus-linked death has been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 820,986 people in Scotland have been tested.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 34 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,485.