1,034 north-east properties hit by power cut

More than 1,000 north-east properties were affected by a power cut this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks reported that 1,034 properties in the Cruden Bay, Hatton and Peterhead areas lost electricity supply.

The fault was reported at 8.28am and engineers are currently on scene, with only 27 properties remaining without power.

The following postcodes were affected:

AB42 0NN AB42 0NQ AB42 0NR AB42 0PB AB42 0PE AB42 0PJ AB42 0PL AB42 0RF AB42 0SN AB42 3DS



The power is expected to be fully restored at 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman from SSE said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused as our engineers work to safely restore supplies as quickly as possible.”