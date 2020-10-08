1,027 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 40 in north-east

A further 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 1,027 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 35,787.

The new cases represent 13.5% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 377 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 31 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Five new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 828,596 people in Scotland have been tested.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 40 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,525.