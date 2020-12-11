102 Covid cases confirmed after Inchmarlo House care home outbreak

A total of 102 cases of Covid-19 have now been associated with the outbreak at the Inchmarlo House care home near Banchory.

The new total is an increase of 11 since Wednesday.

At least seven people have died following the Inchmarlo House outbreak.

An incident management team (IMT), composed of staff from NHS Grampian and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) and care home staff has been established in response to the situation.

It is one of three outbreaks at north-east care homes this month.

At the Deeside Care Home in Cults, there have been at least 52 cases and nine deaths.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service is investigating the deaths at the two care homes as part of a wider probe into Covid deaths in care homes across Scotland.

Meanwhile in Stonehaven, 14 positive cases have been identified at the Edenholme care home.

A spokeswoman for the Inchmarlo House IMT said: “There is now 102 detected cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak at Inchmarlo House Care Home.

“We continue to support the home with staffing to ensure the care of residents.”

A spokeswoman for the care home said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to those who have lost their loved ones.

“We are all devastated. These current circumstances are especially hard for residents and their families, and we are in regular communication with them regarding the care of their loved ones.

“We are very grateful to all our nurses, carers and support staff for their tireless efforts in caring for our residents with the utmost compassion and professionalism.

“As reported yesterday, we acknowledge that the matter of the Covid-19 outbreak is in the hands of the Procurator Fiscal and we will, of course, co-operate fully with the process.

“The care, safety and wellbeing of our residents is always our primary focus and we will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities who are supporting us.”