North-east woman celebrates 100th birthday

A north-east woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jean Butchart, a resident of the Inchmarlo Retirement Village on the outskirts of Banchory, recently marked the special birthday.

As well as receiving a card from The Queen, which is traditionally given out for those who reach the century milestone, Miss Butchart was also treated to a birthday lunch at the retirement village.

Family, friends and carers who support her to live independently were invited to spend the day with her, and she was delighted to receive birthday wishes from Pamela Langrishe from Dromyard, Herts who, when she was an 18-year-old, had been a student in her class when she was 21.

