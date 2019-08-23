£100k investment for Aberdeen’s snow sports centre

Sport Aberdeen is hoping to encourage more people to take up physical exercise after investing £100,000 in a city facility.

Sport Aberdeen chairman Colin Taylor officially opened a new travellator as part of the revamp at the Garthdee snow sports centre yesterday.

The new moving walkway will allow children and adults with additional support needs to access the slopes with greater ease.

The organisation has spent a total of £100,000 improving the slopes at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre and £72,000 of the cash was funded through developer obligation funds.

Mr Taylor was joined by a group of pupils from city schools trying out the new travellator when it was unveiled yesterday afternoon.

He said: “We are delighted with the improvements to the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre and it is my hope that this will inspire more people to take to the slopes and enjoy the brilliant facilities we have on offer here in our city.

“Providing and maintaining first class sporting facilities, which are accessible to the local community, is a key factor in breaking down barriers and encouraging more people to participate in sport and physical activity.

“The new travellator for the tubing slope and the wider improvement works will help to offer more inclusive activities for customers of all abilities and interests all year round which I am sure will be warmly welcomed.”

Mr Taylor was joined by primary school pupils from across Aberdeen to take to the slopes for a test run at the official opening event.

A free tubing taster session, for people of all abilities aged five and older, will take place tomorrow.