1,009 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 52 in the north-east

A further 52 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 1,009 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 38,042.

The new cases represent 14.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 432 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 34 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Six new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 843,449 people in Scotland have been tested.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 52 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,645.