Aberdeen Art Gallery gets 10,000th visit

The revamped city art gallery has welcomed its 10,000th visitor – just a week after it opened.

Student Jennifer Milne was presented with gifts from the gallery shop when she walked into the building on Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old had travelled home to Aberdeen during a break from her business and marketing studies in Edinburgh to visit the popular attraction, which opened last weekend.

Jennifer said: “I read so many good things about the gallery on social media over the past week and thought it looked great.

“I really wanted to see it for myself and loved how light and airy it feels.

“The new terrace is fantastic too and the Forget Them Not commission in the Remembrance Hall is another highlight.”

The gallery is home to one of the finest collections in the UK with works from the likes of Henry Raeburn, Joan Eardley, Samuel Peploe, Rachel McLean, Bill Gibb and James Cromar Watt on display.

Aberdeen City Council increased the amount of display space for its nationally recognised collection, with the number of galleries rising from 11 to 19 and a further three galleries presenting a programme of regularly changing special exhibitions.

The number of items from the permanent collection on display has increased from 370 in 2015 to 1,080 in the redeveloped venue.

The £34.6 million refurbishment project includes investment in the Remembrance Hall, Cowdray Hall, new exhibition and collection display galleries, improved visitor facilities and an enhanced activity programme.

Christine Rew, Aberdeen City Council’s gallery and museums manager, said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Jennifer and every one of the thousands who have helped us celebrate the reopening week. The response from the public has been magnificent and the numbers have exceeded our expectations.

“We are preparing for another busy weekend and look forward to many more visitors enjoying all the gallery has to offer.”

The project was funded by the council, the National Lottery Heritage, BP and members of the public.

The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Admission is free.

For further information visit www.aagm.co.uk