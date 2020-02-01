100,000 visits to Aberdeen gallery within first 100 days

Aberdeen’s revamped art gallery has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since it reopened to the public less than 100 days ago.

And council chiefs say it is on course to reach its target of 235,000 visits in its first year.

The milestone 100,000th visitor was 20-year-old final year journalism student at RGU Ceilidh Jeffrey, who arrived at the gallery on Tuesday – almost a fortnight ahead of the landmark 100 days since its reopening on November 2.

To mark the occasion she received a commemorative goody bag.

She said: “It was great, especially on my first time in the gallery.

“I thought at first I was being called over as I’d done something wrong as soon as I’d walked in so it was fantastic to find out I was the 100,000 visitor!

“We had our first class back after the Christmas break and had been talking about going – my friend Rhiannon who’s from Aberdeen had been going to the gallery since she was little and went to the first night of the reopening and had been telling us all how great it was so we were excited about going.”

Aberdeen Art Gallery, which underwent a £34.6 million redevelopment, hosts collections which include works by Scottish artists such as Henry Raeburn as well as internationally-acclaimed artists like Barbara Hepworth, Francis Bacon, Tracey Emin and Claude Monet.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The gallery has been a huge success since its opening in November and I am delighted, though unsurprised, to hear it has already attracted 100,000 visitors.

“It is so important we create world-class experiences, events and attractions to keep up with the ever-changing visitor demands.”

The art gallery revamp received £10m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Caroline Clark, director Scotland of the fund, said: “When we took the decision to support the transformation of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museum, we recognised the need for a world-class cultural centre for the north-east of Scotland.

“Not for a minute did we imagine it would reach this incredible milestone quite so soon.”