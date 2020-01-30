£100,000 upgrade plan for historic Aberdeen cathedral

The first phase of an ambitious revamp of a historic Aberdeen cathedral has been given the go-ahead.

Aberdeen City Council has given the green light for the work to begin at St Machar’s Cathedral.

The £100,000 project is part of a wider £1.85 million scheme to secure the future of the building on The Chanonry.

Repairs will be carried out to the roof and 500-year-old ceiling – which dates back to 1520 and contains a large number of heraldic shields representing the monarchies of Europe.

Access to the nave attic area will also be improved, and the cathedral’s stained glass will also be repaired.

It is hoped the work could begin as early as April.

Session clerk Alan Grant said: “We are very pleased to have reached this stage and we are looking forward to starting work – hopefully at the end of April.

“We are very much looking forward to cleaning and enhancing the heraldic ceiling, which celebrates its 500th anniversary this year.”

He added: “St Machar is a very important church and place of worship and the preservation of its historical artefacts is of huge European significance.”

The land the cathedral occupies has housed places of worship since the 6th Century AD.

William Wallace’s arm was buried within its walls after he was executed in London in 1305.

It is a major tourist attraction, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the city every year, and is the oldest building in the north-east which is still being used for its original purpose.

However, despite major renovations and building work over the centuries, it was revealed last year that the cathedral’s structure was at serious risk.

The roof and flat oak ceiling were found to have the most significant issues.

And a fundraiser called Raise the Roof was launched to help fund repair work, with slates available for well-wishers to buy for £10.

Alan said: “The fundraiser is going well and we have been heartened by the support we have had from individuals and organisations across Aberdeen and beyond.”

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “I think it’s great news that the work is going ahead. St Machar’s Cathedral is one of Aberdeen’s many really historic buildings and is of European significance.

“I hope everyone in the north-east will rally behind and give the project whatever support they can.”