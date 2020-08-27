£100,000 of money raised by Captain Tom to benefit NHS Grampian staff

The first £100,000 of the money raised by Captain Tom Moore is to benefit NHS staff across the north-east.

The £32.8m raised by centenarian Sir Tom was in aid of the health service’s charitable wing, NHS Charities Together.

And £100,000 of the funding pot will go towards improving staff rest room facilities across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

NHS Grampian Endowment Fund is the charity which safeguards donations made by patients, families and users of health services.

It recently lead the comfort box campaign to make sure doctors, nurses and other health service staff had a container full of goods.

© Courtesy Unknown

Sheena Lonchay, operational Manager for NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said: “The idea for Staff Haven is that workers will have somewhere where they can relax and reflect. It’s not just somewhere where they can have their lunch.

“The biggest project is the emergency department at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Taking into account all of the staff, there are around 200 members in the team including senior consultants, support staff, domestic staff, porters and receptionists.

“It’s a huge team and they all come across scenarios which they find distressing and sometimes they need somewhere where they can go and just take five minutes.”

Royal Cornhill Hospital, Woodend Hospital and Dr Gray’s in Elgin are among the other facilities to benefit from the funding.

Sheena added: “Most of the money in the first phase is going to the emergency department and we’re also looking to have an outdoor space where staff can go outside and get fresh air.

“Down at the Foresterhill site there will be a revamped bothie for the support staff and the gardeners who do the work outdoors.

“We’re really pleased to have that because the support staff are absolutely vital and underpin everything that happens in the NHS.

“Because they are sometimes not visible and work away in the background, they are perhaps not top of the list when it comes to getting support.”

The charity hopes that the revamped areas will improve patient care.

Sheena added: “We’re going around and seeing which areas we can improve or if we can change their purpose to make them nicer for staff.

“If you nurture your staff then they are better able to care for patients, which is proven by research.”