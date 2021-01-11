£100,000 donation made to MND Scotland from foundation set up by Aberdeen man

A foundation set up by an Aberdeen man has donated £100,000 to MND Scotland.

The cash boost from The Alan Davidson Foundation will help the charity fund a new post for its advocacy service.

The foundation was set up by Aberdeen-born architect Alan Davidson, who passed away from motor neurone disease (MND) in 2018.

He was diagnosed with MND in 2012, and was committed to helping people living with the condition.

The funds, £104,423, will be used to recruit an additional advocacy worker for MND Scotland, whose role will be to help manage the demand of the charity’s advocacy service across Scotland.

Roslyn Scholarios, MND Scotland’s head of direct services, said: “Our advocacy team is here to help people living with MND if they are facing delays, disputes or roadblocks of any kind, so that families do not have to fight for what they are entitled to, alone.

“The demand for this service, since it launched in 2018, has continued to grow and the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that people with MND are coming up against even more delays when accessing statutory services.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Alan Davidson Foundation for their donation, which will ensure we are able to continue providing the highest level of support possible to families when they need us most.”