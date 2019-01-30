£10,000 raised to fund new playground equipment for Aberdeen school

Break time at an Aberdeen school is about to get a lot more fun after £10,000 was raised for new playground equipment.

The Glashieburn School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has been working for a number of years on funding to buy new gear like climbing frames and monkey bars.

Efforts to raise the money were stepped up after a new PTA committee was appointed two years ago.

Donna Crowe, chairwoman of Glashieburn PTA, said: “It’s been ongoing for a few years.

“The PTA had always been at the school and they have mentioned doing things for the playground.

“We’ve had Christmas fairs, summer fairs, raffles, ceilidhs and Easter egg hunts.”

Head teacher Emma McDonald met pupils to discuss what play equipment they would like to see before final decisions were made – with a hot tub and swimming pool some of the more lavish requests.

The new-look playground will now split into different zones, including a balancing zone and quiet zone, and there will be monkey bars, basketball hoops and mushroom toadstools.

Donna added: “There’ll be four different areas spanning different age ranges, with some equipment for younger kids and some for older.

“We still have a lot that we’d like to put in, which would cost another £15,000. We’d like to get a big climbing frame, some spinners and swinging bars.”

Fundraising will continue to be able to buy some extra items for the Bridge of Don primary.

The school is also looking for any objects which local businesses or members of the public could donate, to be used to play with in their “loose play” scheme.

These could be anything that can be repurposed such as bits of wood, rope, pots and pans, utensils for use in their mud kitchen, pipes or guttering.

Anyone who wishes to donate items or money towards the playground fund is asked to contact the Glashieburn PTA on glashieburnpta@yahoo.co.uk